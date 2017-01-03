Reds 2B Phillips blocks potential tra...

Reds 2B Phillips blocks potential trade to Braves

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips invoked his no-trade clause in November to block a potential trade to the Atlanta Braves, MLB Network reported Thursday. Phillips, 35, has used his no-trade clause three times according to MLB.com.

Chicago, IL

