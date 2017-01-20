Price confident Peraza will see time, despite infield jam
With two weeks remaining until the Reds open Spring Training in Goodyear, Ariz., there remain some unresolved issues. One of the biggest questions that remains since the end of the 2016 season is how manager Bryan Price will find playing time for Jose Peraza .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Reds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|VidKid
|3
|Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Louis Menendez
|2
|Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|ericjagielo1
|9
|Leake (Aug '15)
|Jun '16
|Dontstealonthewayout
|2
|Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|192
|The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|pdmorgs
|1
|Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC