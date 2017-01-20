Miami Marlins Trade For Dan Straily: ...

Miami Marlins Trade For Dan Straily: Three Key Questions

Aug 29, 2016; Anaheim, CA, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Dan Straily delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Thursday morning, Miami Marlins fans awoke to curious news as the team acquired righty starter Dan Straily from the Cincinnati Reds for a trio of Top 10 prospects that included promising young fireballer Luis Castillo .

Chicago, IL

