Matt Wieters could draw interest from Reds

With the Braves on the cusp of formalizing their one-year deal with Kurt Suzuki , the market for free agent catcher Matt Wieters is dwindling. ESPN's Jerry Crasnick references an inside source that lists the Angels, Rockies and Reds as potential suitors for the 30-year-old's services.

Chicago, IL

