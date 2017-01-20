Marlins sign Ramon Cabrera to minor l...

Marlins sign Ramon Cabrera to minor league deal

Saturday Jan 14

Miami signed veteran catcher Ramon Cabrera to a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training, the club announced Thursday. Cabrera, 27, spent the last two seasons with the Reds but didn't have much offensive success.

