Marlins sign Ramon Cabrera to minor league deal
Miami signed veteran catcher Ramon Cabrera to a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training, the club announced Thursday. Cabrera, 27, spent the last two seasons with the Reds but didn't have much offensive success.
