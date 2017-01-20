Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton a powerful force for fantasy owners
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton a powerful force for fantasy owners MLB's best pure power hitter must show he can stay healthy; Yelich, Gordon have star potential. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kvbY3h Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton has averaged 30 home runs over his first seven MLB seasons, but has played in more than 125 games in only two of them.
Cincinnati Reds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|VidKid
|3
|Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Louis Menendez
|2
|Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|ericjagielo1
|9
|Leake (Aug '15)
|Jun '16
|Dontstealonthewayout
|2
|Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|192
|The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|pdmorgs
|1
|Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
