Marlins acquire RHP Straily from Reds for 3 minor leaguers

In this July 8, 2016, file photo, Cincinnati Reds' Dan Straily adjusts his cap after a double by Miami Marlins' Christian Yelich in the first inning of a baseball game in Miami. A person familiar with the negotiations says the Marlins have acquired right-hander Dan Straily from the Cincinnati Reds for three minor leaguers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.