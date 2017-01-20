Legendary groundskeeper Schwab honored
Mathias "Matty" Schwab began tending to the fields at the Reds' home ballparks way back in the 19th century, but his contributions to the game and groundskeeping so long ago have not been forgotten. Schwab, who was the Reds' park superintendent from 1903-63, will be the recipient of the Gary Vanden Berg Award as the 2017 inductee into the Major League Baseball Groundskeeper's Hall of Fame.
