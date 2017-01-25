Inbox: Who will crack Reds' starting ...

Inbox: Who will crack Reds' starting rotation?

With pitchers and catchers due to report to Goodyear, Ariz., in just over two weeks, it's a great time to delve into another batch of your questions in a new Reds Inbox. With the caveat of "barring injuries in camp," I am predicting a starting five of Anthony DeSclafani , Homer Bailey , Brandon Finnegan , Cody Reed and someone I'd describe as "a mystery veteran starter signed for a relatively inexpensive price on the free-agent market."

Chicago, IL

