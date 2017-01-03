CTBNL: Brandon Phillips' Current Stance Is Hard To Figure
As Goldman mentions later in the article, the Reds can just bench him. Although he has the right to block deals, if he becomes a part-timer player and gets off to a poor start, it's really going to impact his earning potential next year.
