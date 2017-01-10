The Cleveland Indians will open their 2017 spring-training game schedule on Saturday, Feb. 25 against the Cincinnati Reds at the Goodyear Ballpark. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. Cleveland Indians spring training schedule 2017 The Cleveland Indians will open their 2017 spring-training game schedule on Saturday, Feb. 25 against the Cincinnati Reds at the Goodyear Ballpark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.