Cincinnati Reds working to sign Bronson Arroyo

The Cincinnati Reds are flirting with the idea of a reunion with a former player, one whom they've often spoken with in recent years since his previous heyday with the club. It's Bronson Arroyo - because of course - and he'll be 40 years old on Opening Day in 2017, and a quick jolt to your memory will let you recall he was busy this time just last year discussing the same exact decision .

