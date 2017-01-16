Cincinnati Reds still lack two starting pitchers heading into spring training
The Cincinnati Reds have three spots in their rotations set for the next several years by Anthony DeSclafani, Brandon Finnegan, and Dan Straily. The Big Three have shown the ability to pitch an entire season and to pitch deep enough into games to be viable.
