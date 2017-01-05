Cincinnati Reds sign Drew Storen to be their closer in 2017
The Cincinnati Reds have finally reunited a pair of dominating Indiana high schoolers. Tucker Barnhart and Drew Storen were teammates for two years at Brownsburg High.
