Cincinnati Reds links - Reds still interested in Greg Holland, per report

It's no secret that the Cincinnati Reds have been scouring the bargain bins for patchwork pitching options, the hope being to bring in a veteran on an inexpensive deal and have him return to his previously solid form. That's how they landed Drew Storen last week, for instance, and it's also why they still have interest in Greg Holland , according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports .

