Cincinnati Reds History: Pete Rose Released from Prison

Pete Rose has had a long history of less than reputable incidents since the ignoble end of his baseball career. On this day in 1991, the former Cincinnati Reds legend was released from minimum security prison after serving time for tax evasion.

