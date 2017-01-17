Cincinnati Reds have difficult decision in selecting back-up infielder in 2017
The Cincinnati Reds enter 2017 with the same starting infield as 2016. With Brandon Phillips vetoing another deal out of town, Jose Peraza will reprise his role from the second half of last year as a multi-position starter.
