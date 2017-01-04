Cincinnati Reds' first baseman Joey V...

Cincinnati Reds' first baseman Joey Votto notifies Canada that he's out for the WBC

The Cincinnati Reds must be sighing a breath of relief. When Team Canada manager Ernie Whitt first discussed the WBC, Joey Votto and Chicago White Sox first baseman Justin Morneau were the only two players that he thought were shoo-ins.



