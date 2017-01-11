Cincinnati Reds' fans can blame current Brandon Phillips fiasco on former GM Walt Jocketty
The Cincinnati Reds wouldn't be in this mess if Walt Jocketty had been looking to the future as the general manager. The Cincinnati Reds had a great asset in Brandon Phillips with his contract extended, but let it rot on the vine.
