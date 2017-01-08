Cincinnati Reds: Brandon Phillips Unhappy After Rejecting Trade
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips is apparently "ticked" by the way the team handled the proposed trade that would have sent him to the Atlanta Braves earlier this offseason. Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips blocked a trade to the Atlanta Braves back in November, and the veteran was reportedly steamed about his team's attempt to move him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Reds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|VidKid
|3
|Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce
|Aug '16
|Louis Menendez
|2
|Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|ericjagielo1
|9
|Leake (Aug '15)
|Jun '16
|Dontstealonthewayout
|2
|Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|192
|The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|pdmorgs
|1
|Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC