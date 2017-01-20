Cincinnati Reds are finally shifting ...

Cincinnati Reds are finally shifting to become a team that leans on defensive shifts

15 hrs ago

The Cincinnati Reds more than doubled their use of defensive shifts from 426 in 2015 to 876 in 2016. The Reds used the fifth most shifts in the National League, but none of the teams who used more made the playoffs.

Chicago, IL

