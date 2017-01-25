Chris Sale teams up to join a killer ...

Chris Sale teams up to join a killer 1-2-3 in the Red Sox rotation

MLB offseason wrap: Six teams whose moves we loved The big deals are done; did anybody "win" the winter? Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://usat.ly/2jpA2XG Chris Sale teams up to join a killer 1-2-3 in the Red Sox rotation with Rick Porcello and David Price. Though some appealing free agents like Matt Wieters, Jason Hammel, Mike Napoli and Chris Carter remain available, the offseason's heavy lifting has been done and teams are looking ahead to the beginning of spring training in less than three weeks.

