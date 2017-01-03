Braves interested in Brian Dozier?

Braves interested in Brian Dozier?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Twinkie Town

Could Brian Dozier be batting to the sweet sounds of the tomahawk chop next season? According to a series of tweets from Mike Berardino this morning... maybe? Was told by source w/direct knowledge not to rule out #Braves as stealth landing spot for Dozier. Excess young arms w/upside Dozier's charisma, grit, marketing potential, Southern accent all would fit snugly for #Braves as they move into new ballpark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Twinkie Town.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Reds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15) Nov '16 VidKid 3
News Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce Aug '16 Louis Menendez 2
News Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15) Jun '16 ericjagielo1 9
Leake (Aug '15) Jun '16 Dontstealonthewayout 2
News Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09) Jan '16 Fart news 192
News The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15) Jan '15 pdmorgs 1
News Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14) Sep '14 Laughing Bear Fan 1
See all Cincinnati Reds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,719 • Total comments across all topics: 277,688,080

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC