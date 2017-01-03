Braves interested in Brian Dozier?

Could Brian Dozier be batting to the sweet sounds of the tomahawk chop next season? According to a series of tweets from Mike Berardino this morning... maybe? Was told by source w/direct knowledge not to rule out #Braves as stealth landing spot for Dozier. Excess young arms w/upside Dozier's charisma, grit, marketing potential, Southern accent all would fit snugly for #Braves as they move into new ballpark.

