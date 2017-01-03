Baseball Prospectus places Nick Senzel first on their Top 10 Cincinnati Reds prospects list

Nick Senzel's name came up repeatedly ahead of last summer's MLB Draft as a possible 1st overall selection, and his initial foray into minor league ball after being selected 2nd by the Cincinnati Reds did nothing to diminish that reputation. After a 10 game refresher course with the Billings Mustangs, the 21 year old Senzel joined the Class A Dayton Dragons and proceeded to knock the cover off the ball, hitting .329/.415/.567 in 251 PA and solidifying him as the potential star of the system.

