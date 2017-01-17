Alexi Amarista officially signs one-y...

Alexi Amarista officially signs one-year deal to be Rockies' utility player

Alexi Amarista of the San Diego Padres fields a ground ball hit by Zack Cozart of the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning at Great American Ball Park on June 5, 2015 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Amarista, 27, signed a one-year deal with the Rockies Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

