5 former Reds miss HOF election, fall from ballot

Several former Major League players with Reds connections did not come close to being elected as members of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Orlando Cabrera, Mike Cameron, Edgar Renteria and Arthur Rhodes were on the ballot for the first time, but all failed to garner the minimum 5 percent of the vote from the Baseball Writers' Association of America required to return to the ballot next year. Lee Smith, who spent 1996 with the Reds and collected 478 saves over his special 18-year career, also came up short in his 15th and final year on the ballot.

