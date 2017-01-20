2017 Reds Caravan set for Jan. 26-29

19 hrs ago Read more: The Madison Press

The 2017 Cincinnati Reds Caravan kicks off Thursday, Jan. 26 from the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum and will travel more than 3,300 miles with stops in five states over four days. The four Caravan tours travel through Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee providing fans with the opportunity to interact with current and former players, top minor leaguers, broadcasters and members of the Reds front office staff.

Chicago, IL

