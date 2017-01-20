2017 Red Reporter Community Prospect Rankings: Luis Castillo is your #7 Prospect
With the new additions to the Reds ' farm system, we had to hold a special vote to determine where Luis Castillo would end up in our prospect rankings. After much deliberation and discussion you, the great people of Red Reporter, determined that Castillo is the 7th best prospect in our system.
