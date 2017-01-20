2017 Red Reporter Community Prospect Rankings: Amir Garrett is your #4 prospect
Possibly the highest upside pitcher in the system, you all voted for basketball-player-turned-baseball-hurler Amir Garrett as your number four overall prospect. What else is there to say about Robert Stephenson? He arguably has the most talent and the best arm in the system.
Read more at Red Reporter.
