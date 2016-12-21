Williams: Front office working hard to add value
Save for two waiver claims, one Rule 5 selection and the trade of another Rule 5 pick, the Reds' offseason has been decidedly quiet. General manager Dick Williams insists it's been busier behind the scenes, and he's been engaging with clubs and agents.
