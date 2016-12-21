Reds claim righty Jenkins off waivers
Jenkins made his Major League debut for the Braves in 2016, going 2-4 with a 5.88 ERA in 14 appearances, including eight starts. He walked 33 and struck out 26 in 52 innings.
