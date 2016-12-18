Joey Votto: Holding the Cincinnati Reds Hostage, and They Deserve It
The Cincinnati Reds should have realized that no one in their market wakes up in the morning and says, "Hey honey, what do you say we take the kids to watch Joey Votto play baseball today?" Unless your name is Mickey Mantle, Sandy Koufax or Mike Trout, fans go to watch their team play. The Cincinnati Reds thought otherwise with Joey Votto , and now they can't trade him because he keeps invoking the no-trade clause in his contract.
