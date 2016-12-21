How often will Reds play Jose Peraza in 2017? | MLB.com
Assuming no trades involving Brandon Phillips or Zack Cozart, would you consider sitting Phillips more often to play Jose Peraza/Dilson Herrera? - @handrewmichael It certainly wouldn't be the ideal situation, but multiple people may have to sit so Peraza can play at least four games per week. That could mean breaks for Phillips and Cozart, or even Billy Hamilton in center field, which Peraza also plays.
