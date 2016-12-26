Cincinnati Reds links - Bargains on bullpen arms
MLB Trade Rumors hasn't had much to chronicle regarding the Cincinnati Reds so far this offseason, at least not at the big league level. The Reds currently stand as the only team in all of baseball that has yet to sign a player to an MLB contract since the end of the 2016 season, instead having focused on an endless shuffle of waiver claims and roster churning that has added the likes of Arismendy Alcantara, Juan Graterol, Richie Shaffer, and Tyrell Jenkins, among others, with Graterol having already come and gone to date.
