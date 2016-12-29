Cincinnati Reds enter the new year wi...

Cincinnati Reds enter the new year without a starting catcher on the roster

The Cincinnati Reds have two back-ups and a prospect at catcher on their forty man roster heading to New Year's Day. The Cincinnati Reds are set to turn the calendar to a new year, but they haven't really addressed their catching situation.

Chicago, IL

