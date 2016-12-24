Cincinnati Reds claim starting pitching prospect Tyrell Jenkins from the Texas Rangers
The Cincinnati Reds added Tyrell Jenkins via a waiver claim. Jenkins was drafted in the first round of the 2010 draft by the Saint Louis Cardinals.
