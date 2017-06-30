White Sox Minor League Update: June 3...

White Sox Minor League Update: June 30, 2017

The White Sox' third-round pick in the 2016 draft popped up in an Arizona Rookie League game on Friday, his first action since April 15 due to a strain in his rib cage. He hit .233/.298/.349 with three walks to 11 strikeouts over his first 45 plate appearances with Winston-Salem before going on the disabled list.

