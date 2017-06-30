Sox Century: July 6, 1917
For the first time in weeks, the White Sox fell out of first place, by percentage points if not games behind the Boston Red Sox. The Sox dropped the series finale to the Tigers 4-1 despite outhitting them 12-10.
