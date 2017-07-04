Jose Abreu on 2017 turnaround: 'I'm p...

Jose Abreu on 2017 turnaround: 'I'm playing more like I know I can play'

1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Jose Abreu was upbeat Tuesday morning, saying he feels like he is in a "great position" a little more than halfway through the season. Then the White Sox first baseman backed up his words, hitting a three-run homer in the fifth inning to give the Sox a brief lead in a 7-6 loss to the Athletics .

