Go-ahead Yolmer! Sox rally to beat Rangers
Yolmer Sanchez 's two-run, eighth-inning blast gave the Chicago White Sox a 6-5 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday, sealing a series victory with their second comeback against the Rangers' bullpen in three games. The Texas 'pen, which saw some high-leverage roles change after Friday's 8-7 collapse against Chicago, was again unable to lock down the White Sox' bats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May '17
|Really Pharts
|2
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr '17
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball? (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC