Go-ahead Yolmer! Sox rally to beat Rangers

Yolmer Sanchez 's two-run, eighth-inning blast gave the Chicago White Sox a 6-5 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday, sealing a series victory with their second comeback against the Rangers' bullpen in three games. The Texas 'pen, which saw some high-leverage roles change after Friday's 8-7 collapse against Chicago, was again unable to lock down the White Sox' bats.

