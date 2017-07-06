Chicago White Sox trade rumors: Jose Quintana edition
The case of Jose Quintana's trade value seems to be a mystery that other teams have not yet solved. Quintana was believed to be the prize of last year's trade deadline, but he stayed put on the south side of Chicago by the time August rolled around.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May '17
|Really Pharts
|2
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr '17
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball? (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC