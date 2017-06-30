Charlotte Knights: Knights Score 9 Runs in the 8th Inning to Beat Bulls Thursday

The Charlotte Knights used a nine-run eighth inning to beat the Durham Bulls by a score of 11-7 on Thursday in the finale of their three-game series from Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, NC. The Bulls battled back in the ninth inning and brought the tying run to the on-deck circle, but the Knights held on for a thrilling come-from-behind victory on Thursday.

