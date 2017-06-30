BP Gets Between Cubs, Sox

The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox have jointly announced an official structure to the interleague series known to fans as the Crosstown Classic. Starting in 2010, the series will be called the BP Crosstown Cup, and its new format will raise the stakes of the series and solidify its standing as an annual, citywide observance.

Chicago, IL

