Abreu HRs again, but Sox routed by Texas

Elvis Andrus homered for the fourth time in the last six games as he and the Texas Rangers spoiled Derek Holland 's first start against his former team with a 10-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Holland, who spent the first eight seasons of his career with Texas -- including a pair of World Series appearances -- faced his former teammates for the first time and allowed five runs in 5 1/3 innings.

