Abreu HRs again, but Sox routed by Texas
Elvis Andrus homered for the fourth time in the last six games as he and the Texas Rangers spoiled Derek Holland 's first start against his former team with a 10-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Holland, who spent the first eight seasons of his career with Texas -- including a pair of World Series appearances -- faced his former teammates for the first time and allowed five runs in 5 1/3 innings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago White Sox.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May '17
|Really Pharts
|2
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr '17
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball? (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC