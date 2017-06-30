Yankees' Fowler carted off field in 1st inning of debut
New York Yankees outfielder Dustin Fowler has been carted off the field in the first inning of his major league debut. New York Yankees' Dustin Fowler reacts after suffering an injury during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Chicago.
