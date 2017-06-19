White Sox waste no time testing Alen ...

White Sox waste no time testing Alen Hanson

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: South Side Sox

On Tuesday, I briefly mentioned the article Ben Lindbergh wrote about the still-first-place Milwaukee Brewers for The Ringer, but I wanted to jump back to highlight the Brewers' emphasis on fliers. You can count all the Brewers' homegrown players on one mangled hand -- four, or one fewer than the White Sox -- and yet they've been winning sooner than everybody expected, holding a 1 1a 2-game lead over the Cubs as the halfway point nears.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Side Sox.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago White Sox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners May '17 Really Pharts 2
News White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias Apr '17 AgentPhartss 2
News Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball? Dec '16 HerbertPerryforMa... 1
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16) Sep '16 tomas 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
See all Chicago White Sox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,559 • Total comments across all topics: 281,959,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC