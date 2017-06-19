White Sox waste no time testing Alen Hanson

On Tuesday, I briefly mentioned the article Ben Lindbergh wrote about the still-first-place Milwaukee Brewers for The Ringer, but I wanted to jump back to highlight the Brewers' emphasis on fliers. You can count all the Brewers' homegrown players on one mangled hand -- four, or one fewer than the White Sox -- and yet they've been winning sooner than everybody expected, holding a 1 1a 2-game lead over the Cubs as the halfway point nears.

