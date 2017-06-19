White Sox trade rumors: White Sox have what division leaders need
Now that the draft is firmly last week's news, we should start seeing trade rumors regain some of their front-page powers in short order, and the White Sox should be fairly prominent in the proceedings if Buster Olney is any indication. For instance, based on the ongoing fallout from the Nationals' bullpen woes -- they lost on Monday after leading 6-0 - the David Robertson rumor maintains its popularity.
