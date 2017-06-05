White Sox top prospect Yoan Moncada struggles to find swing in return from DL

Despite returning to the lineup in Triple-A Charlotte 14 games ago, White Sox top prospect Yoan Moncada is still not fully recovered from the thumb injury that landed him on the disabled list in May. "I'm working every day and hopefully I'll be back there soon," Moncada told Sporting News by phone this week, with Charlotte first base coach Anthony Santiago acting as an interpreter. Moncada, MLB.com's No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.