White Sox top prospect Yoan Moncada struggles to find swing in return from DL
Despite returning to the lineup in Triple-A Charlotte 14 games ago, White Sox top prospect Yoan Moncada is still not fully recovered from the thumb injury that landed him on the disabled list in May. "I'm working every day and hopefully I'll be back there soon," Moncada told Sporting News by phone this week, with Charlotte first base coach Anthony Santiago acting as an interpreter. Moncada, MLB.com's No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May 22
|Really Pharts
|2
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr '17
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC