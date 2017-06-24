White Sox shut out by A's

White Sox shut out by A's

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Mike Pelfrey leaves a baseball game during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, June 23, 2017, in Chicago. CHICAGO - Khris Davis and Matt Joyce homered, Jharel Cotton pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning before leaving with a blister on his right thumb and the Oakland Athletics beat the White Sox, 3-0, Friday night.

