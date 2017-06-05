White Sox rookie Adam Engel receiving...

White Sox rookie Adam Engel receiving big-league education

Read more: Chicago Tribune

Adam Engel said this weekend he had no idea how long his first major-league turn with the White Sox would last, so he was trying to absorb all he could from the experience, including savoring the Sox's charter flight while on his first road trip. Engel, a center fielder whom the Sox drafted in the 19th round in 2013, was called up for his MLB debut on May 27 to take the roster spot of Tyler Saladino , who is on the 10-day disabled list with back spasms.

Chicago, IL

